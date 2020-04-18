alexa Kirinyaga man arrested over wife's murder after quarrel - Daily Nation
Kirinyaga man arrested over wife's murder after quarrel

Saturday April 18 2020

Kirinyaga East police boss Patrick Nyaanga

Kirinyaga East deputy police boss Patrick Nyaanga, who reported on April 18, 2020 that a resident had been arrested for allegedly killing his wife at Kiandai village in Gichugu Constituency. PHOTO | GEORGE MUNENE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Kirinyaga East deputy police boss Patrick Nyaanga said the couple squabbled for unknown reasons at their home in Kiandai village.
  • The man allegedly struck his 30-year-old wife using a hammer and hanged her insider the house to cover up the crime.
GEORGE MUNENE
By GEORGE MUNENE
Police officers in Kirinyaga County on Saturday arrested a man accused of killing his wife following a domestic quarrel.

Kirinyaga East deputy police boss Patrick Nyaanga said the couple squabbled for unknown reasons at their home in Kiandai village.

The man allegedly struck his 30-year-old wife using a hammer and hanged her insider the house to cover up the crime.

He then went to Kianyaga Police Station and reported that she had died by suicide.

It was then that he was arrested and locked up for interrogation ahead of arraignment on a murder charge.

Two of the couple's children, who witnessed the attack, recorded statements with police and will serve as prosecution witnesses.

The incident comes barely a week after a judicial officer hacked her husband and daughter to death as slept in their house at Kioru village, Ndia Constituency.

The officer was arrested and taken to Baricho Police Station.