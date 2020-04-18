By GEORGE MUNENE

More by this Author

Police officers in Kirinyaga County on Saturday arrested a man accused of killing his wife following a domestic quarrel.

Kirinyaga East deputy police boss Patrick Nyaanga said the couple squabbled for unknown reasons at their home in Kiandai village.

The man allegedly struck his 30-year-old wife using a hammer and hanged her insider the house to cover up the crime.

He then went to Kianyaga Police Station and reported that she had died by suicide.

It was then that he was arrested and locked up for interrogation ahead of arraignment on a murder charge.

Two of the couple's children, who witnessed the attack, recorded statements with police and will serve as prosecution witnesses.

Advertisement

The incident comes barely a week after a judicial officer hacked her husband and daughter to death as slept in their house at Kioru village, Ndia Constituency.