Kirinyaga medics defy order to end strike

Saturday July 6 2019

Striking Kirinyaga health workers

Striking Kirinyaga health workers during a recent demonstration. They have vowed to challenge the ruling by the Labour court on July 4, 2019 that declared their ongoing strike illegal. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

GEORGE MUNENE
By GEORGE MUNENE
Kirinyaga health workers are yet to resume work after the Labour Court declared their strike illegal.

Governor Anne Waiguru ordered the workers to return to work by Friday to save their jobs.

A spot check by the Nation on Saturday established that the workers had not called off their strike.

They risk losing their jobs should they remain on strike after the court ruled Ms Waiguru is free to take disciplinary action against them

Immediately after the court's ruling, the doctors vowed to contest the verdict in the Court of Appeal.

"We were shocked when the court ruled in favour of the government. We must challenge the ruling," said the Central region Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union Secretary Dr Gor Goody.

The medics boycotted work last month protesting against poor working conditions, paralysing all health services in the county.

They complained of filthy health facilities and inadequate medical equipment.

The workers also accused the county government of failing to promote them and to pay four doctors pursuing post-graduate studies their salary arrears for 10 months.