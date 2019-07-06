Kirinyaga medics defy order to end strike

Striking medics want better working conditions, promotions and salary arrears for those pursuing post-graduate studies.

Labour Court declared doctors' strike illegal and informed Ms Waiguru she can take disciplinary action.

A spot check by the Nation on Saturday established that the workers had not called off their strike.

By GEORGE MUNENE

Kirinyaga health workers are yet to resume work after the Labour Court declared their strike illegal.

Governor Anne Waiguru ordered the workers to return to work by Friday to save their jobs.

They risk losing their jobs should they remain on strike after the court ruled Ms Waiguru is free to take disciplinary action against them

Immediately after the court's ruling, the doctors vowed to contest the verdict in the Court of Appeal.

"We were shocked when the court ruled in favour of the government. We must challenge the ruling," said the Central region Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union Secretary Dr Gor Goody.

The medics boycotted work last month protesting against poor working conditions, paralysing all health services in the county.

They complained of filthy health facilities and inadequate medical equipment.