Police in Kirinyaga on Friday arrested a suspected fraudster and recovered Sh2.7 million counterfeit money.

Chemicals used in printing of the fake cash were also confiscated during the Friday afternoon swoop. Acting on a tip-off from members of the public, the officers confronted the suspect in Ngurubani town.

On searching his hired car, the officers found bundles of money stuffed in the boot. The suspect was taken to Wang'uru Police Station for questioning.

Mwea East police boss John Onditi accused the suspect of trading in fake currency.

"The suspect had been involved in the illegal business for long but finally we have managed to arrest him," said Mr Onditi.

The police boss said the suspect will be arraigned on Monday. Mr Onditi advised residents to be wary of fraudsters who are circulate fake currencies in the region.

