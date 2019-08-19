By GEORGE MUNENE

More by this Author

The body of a businessman from Kirinyaga County who was reported missing Sunday has been found hanging from an avocado tree.

Residents Monday found the body of Moses Maina, 31, hanging from a neighbour’s tree in Kahiti village.

Shocked villagers watched as police brought down the body of the man who is well known in the area.

A relative, Mr Geoffrey Murimi, said it could not be immediately established why the trader hanged himself as he did not leave behind a suicide note.

"As family members we were shocked when we received information that our kin is dead. We don't know what made him take his own life," added Mr Murimi, who is a former MCA.

THOROUGH PROBE

He appealed to the police to carry out thorough investigations with a view to establishing why Mr Maina killed himself.

A villager, Mr Joseph Kariuki, said he and his colleagues became suspicious that something was amiss when the trader failed to open his shop.

"He operates his business on a daily basis but when he didn't show up on Sunday we knew something was wrong," he stated.

Another villager, Mr Daniel Mambo, recalled that the trader did not appear depressed and the news of his death left everyone baffled.

"The trader, who was wealthy, was always very jovial and we fail to understand what drove him to commit suicide," said Mr Mambo.

The body was taken to Karatina Hospital mortuary as police commenced investigations.