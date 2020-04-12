"The suspect was found hiding in a bush at Karima village and seized," said the Kirinyaga West police boss Joseph Mwika.

Suspect flushed out of her hideout and taken to Baricho Police Station where she was locked up for questioning.

By GEORGE MUNENE

More by this Author

A senior judicial officer accused of killing her husband and daughter has been arrested in Kirinyaga County.

Naomi Wanjiku, an executive officer at Karatina Law Courts, was flushed out of her hideout and taken to Baricho Police Station where she was locked up for questioning.

"The suspect was found hiding in a bush at Karima village and seized," said the Kirinyaga West police boss Joseph Mwika.

He said the suspect will face murder charges after investigations are complete.

Family members say Wanjiku set upon Charles Murimi, 49, and their daughter Vallerie Njeri, 13, with an axe as they slept around3am on Saturday at Kioru village in Kirinyaga County..

After killing the two, Wanjiku went to her son's house and asked him to open the door.

Advertisement

The son, Felix Njine, opened the door only to be confronted by his mother who was armed with an axe and baying for his blood, saying she was going to kill everyone in the family.

But Njine, luckily, managed to disarm his mother before calling for help from the neighbours who rushed to the scene and were met by lifeless bodies of father and daughter.

Wanjiku is said to have fled as soon as the son alerted the neighbours.