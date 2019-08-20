By GEORGE MUNENE

A lorry has hit and killed a businesswoman in Kirinyaga County and a left boda boda rider injured.

The victim died on the spot while the rider suffered leg and hand injuries and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The woman was going back home Tuesday after selling her fruits at Ngurubani market when she met her death

The incident happened when a lorry, which was heading towards Kutus from Makutano, hit the motorcycle from behind.

LOUD BANG

"I heard a loud bang as I was working in town and rushed to the scene only to find the trader lying dead," a witness, Jane Mutitu, recalled.

Thiba Ward MCA Pius Njogu said he arrived at the scene and found that the body of the victim had already been taken to Mwea Mission Hospital mortuary.

He asked police officers to strictly enforce traffic rules to prevent such fatal crashes.

"Traffic police should be strict enough in order to prevent accidents claiming lives of residents in this area," he added.