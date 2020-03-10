Criminal investigations officers have questioned two members of the Kirinyaga County Assembly following the burning of government property worth Sh2 million.

The MCAs were summoned to Wang'uru Police Station on Monday evening and questioned for five hours after a solar power system which was officially launched by Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho in 2018 was found burnt in Kimbimbi on Friday morning.

The system is used for supplying power to two rice and maize flour mills in a women empowerment pilot project which was initiated by the national government.

During the opening ceremony, Dr Kibicho revealed that such projects will be replicated in several parts of the country if the Kimbimbi one succeeds.

Following the destruction of the system, the project, which Nganya Women Group uses to generate income, has been grounded to a halt.

The MCAs were released after recording statements at the local Directorate of Criminal Investigations office.

The system was destroyed after the ward reps addressed residents who were fencing off a local market which has been at the centre of a dispute.

According to Mwea East police boss John Onditi, the MCAs had been told to appear at the station to shed light on the incident.

"The system was torched soon after the MCAs visited the area and addressed the residents at the market which is adjacent to the women group’s project and we would like to know what transpired," Mr Onditi told the Nation.

He observed that the offence committed was very serious and the MCAs will not be spared if it is established that they incited residents to destroy the property.