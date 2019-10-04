By GEORGE MUNENE

A member of Parliament has reached out to the National Treasury to release funds to see the completion of Sh20 billion Thiba Dam, which is meant to provide water for rice production in Kirinyaga.

Kirinyaga Central MP Munene Wambugu on Friday told the ministry that the project had stalled due to financial crisis.

"This is a very important project and the Treasury should provide money as soon as possible," he said during an event at Kiaga Primary School in his constituency.

Mr Wambugu stressed that they are alert and would continue piling pressure on the government until the money is channelled to Strabag International, which has since dismissed about 600 workers.

WORKERS DISMISSED

The project at Rukenya village in Gichugu was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta on November 23, 2017.

"We have been told to go home until further notice because the company has no money to pay us and finance the project," one of the workers told the Nation.

Central Regional Commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga said construction had been temporarily suspended due to financial hurdles, and the matter escalated to the ministry for address.

"Once the problems are resolved, the project will possibly resume next week. We are taking the matter seriously," he added.