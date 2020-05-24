Confirming the incident, Kirinyaga East police boss Antony Wanjuu said he was informed about the murder by area assistant chief.

The victim left the factory on Saturday at around 7pm, only to be found dead on Sunday morning.

By GEORGE MUNENE

Residents are reeling in shock after a tea factory employee was Sunday found murdered and his body dumped by the roadside in Kirinyaga County.

The police said that the body of Albert Mwangi, 51, had head and hand injuries. He was attached to Thumaita Tea Factory where he worked as a supervisor.

It is suspected that the supervisor was murdered elsewhere before his body was dumped 200 metres from the factory to cover up the evidence.

"It is an assistant chief who reported to us that the factory worker had been killed by unknown criminals. It is then that we rushed to the scene and took the body to Kibugi Funeral home for postmortem,” he said.

Mr Wanjuu said investigations had been launched into the murder. He appealed to the residents to volunteer information which can lead to the arrest and prosecution of the culprits.

The residents said they learnt of the death of the supervisor with great shock and called on the police to leave no stone unturned.