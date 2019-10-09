By GEORGE MUNENE

Residents of Kangai village in Mwea Constituency, Kirinyaga County have appealed for help to trace the body of a man who was swept away as he swam in Kanaro River, which is swollen following recent heavy rains.

Antony Munene, 25, drowned on Wednesday while swimming and his body swept downstream.

According to the witness, Mr Munene, a casual labourer dived into the river to swim but he was swept downstream by water currents.

Efforts by his colleagues to save him bore no fruit.

BODY NOT FOUND

Following the incident, scores of residents combed the river banks in search of the victim’s body.

They looked for Mr Munene for hours but gave up after they failed to trace him.

The residents appealed to the police and the county government’s rescue team to visit the scene and assist in the search mission.

"Experts are required to recover the body of the victim who works as a farmhand in the area," said Ms Margaret Waruguru.

AVOID SWOLLEN RIVERS

The residents narrated how they rushed to the scene immediately they received the news and immediately started the search mission but they could not find the victim.

"We tried all we could but the victim could not be found," added Ms Waruguru.

Kirinyaga County Jubilee Vice-Chairman Mureithi Kang'ara said he learnt of the incident with great shock and advised residents to avoid swimming in rivers whose water levels have gone up due to heavy downpour.