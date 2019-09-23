Residents rioted and attempted to lynch the driver of a miraa vehicle which hit and seriously injured a trader in Ngurubani town, Kirinyaga County.

But the driver escaped death by a whisker when he sped off and sought refuge at Wang'uru Police Station.

According to witnesses, the Toyota Probox car was transporting miraa to Nairobi from Meru when the driver lost control and hit a motorcycle, tossing the trader into the air.

The vehicle then dragged the motorcycle for about 500 metres before it stopped as residents watched in shock.

ANGRY RESIDENTS

When the driver stopped, angry residents confronted him, baying for his blood but he took off and hid at the police station.

Advertisement

The residents accused miraa drivers plying local routes of careless driving.

"Several of our colleagues have been killed and others maimed by speeding miraa cars. Enough is enough," one of the residents shouted in protest.

Mwea East Police Boss John Onditi said the driver was being held at the station and will be charged in court after investigations are complete.

He said the rider suffered serious injuries during the accident and was rushed to Mwea Mission Hospital and admitted for treatment.

BREAKING RULES

He admitted that miraa drivers are breaking traffic rules and warned that stern action will be taken against them.

"Miraa vehicles are speeding when passing through local roads and their drivers will be arrested and prosecuted," he said.

At the same time, Mwea MP Kabinga Wathayu Monday stormed Sagana Police Station accusing the officers there of releasing miraa worth thousands of shillings to the owner of a lorry which hit and killed a resident in Makutano town on Saturday.

The MP demanded to know why the miraa was released to the owner before he was tried in a court of law.

Mwea West Police Boss Stephen Wenda had a hard time trying to explain to the MP that he was not responsible for the action.

He told the MP that it was his juniors who offloaded the miraa from the detained lorry and handed it over to the owner without his knowledge.