Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri has expressed concerns over the increasing road crashes caused by miraa vehicles in the region.

He lamented that six people have been crushed to death in the past six days and accused the police of failing enforce traffic rules.

Speaking on Saturday night at Ngurubani town during a fundraiser in aid of an ailing school head, Ms Perpetuah Nduhiu, the deputy governor told the County Police Commander Leah Kithei and the County Commissioner Jim Njoka to ensure traffic police perform their duties effectively.

"Residents are being killed every day by careless drivers transporting miraa to Nairobi from Meru and Mbeere. We shall not watch helplessly as our people continue perishing," he stated.

Mr Ndambiri insisted that reckless drivers should be tamed to ensure no more people die on local roads.

"Some of these operators are even driving their miraa vehicles when they are intoxicated. They should be arrested and prosecuted," said Mr Ndambiri.

He noted some of the crash victims are school children, adding that the situation is serious and should be urgently addressed.

At the same time, the deputy governor challenged local leaders to stop engaging in supremacy battles which he noted are retrogressive.

He urged the leaders to unite and focus on development for the benefit of the residents.

"This is time to initiate development projects which can benefit the residents but not to fight over who is more senior than the other politically," said Mr Ndambiri.

He reminded the leaders that the residents need development more than anything else and they should deliver quality services.

Mr Ndambiri warned that rogue contractors building bridges and car parking bays in the region will have their tenders cancelled.

Already, he said tenders of two contractors had been revoked and re-advertised.