A secondary school student in Kirinyaga County was seriously injured when a hostile mob mistook him for a criminal.

The victim, David Mwaniki Mugo, 17, was walking home at night last week after attending a prayer meeting at a nearby church when he was accosted by a group of youths who accused him of being part of well-organised criminals who had been unleashing terror on residents.

They set upon him with rungus and left him for dead.

He was later rescued by good Samaritans and taken to the Kerugoya Hospital where he was admitted in critical condition.

The Form Two student at Gakuu Secondary School said he escaped death by the grace of God.

Mugo narrated how the youths clobbered him even after explaining to them that he was an innocent schoolboy on his way home from church.

MISTAKEN IDENTITY

"I told them that I was a student and not a criminal but they ignored my pleas and went ahead to inflict injuries on me," he said.

The victim said the mob wanted to set him ablaze but later changed their mind.

Speaking from his Karia village home after being discharged from hospital, Mugo demanded the arrest and prosecution of his attackers.

"I positively identified some of the suspects but police are taking too long to arrest them," he said.

The boy's mother, Ms Catherine Wambui, is crying for justice saying that the youths almost killed her son.

She described her son as highly disciplined and accused the attackers of torturing him even after he told them that he was not a wrongdoer.

Acting Kirinyaga East Police Boss Alfred Ng’eno said investigations into the brutal attack had been launched.