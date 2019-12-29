By GEORGE MUNENE

More by this Author

Angry villagers on Sunday attacked and attempted to lynch a man who allegedly hacked his father to death and dumped his body in a well at Ikurungu village in Kirinyaga County.

The suspect had confronted his father, Jackson Njogu demanding a share of the family land.

The assailant struck and killed his father with an axe before throwing his body into the well.

However, villagers cornered the assailant as he fled and descended upon him with crude weapons.

It took the intervention of the police to save the suspect from being killed by the mob.

Mwea East police boss John Onditi said the assailant, who suffered serious head injuries, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Advertisement

"Were it not for quick response by police officers, the young man would have been lynched by the mob," said Mr Onditi.

He said the suspect will be charged in court after he recovers.