By GEORGE MUNENE

A mother and her two children were seriously injured when a gas cylinder exploded in their house in Kimbimbi village, Kirinyaga County.

Catherine Wangui, 38, and her sons identified as Michael Githae and Dedan Munene suffered hand, chest and head injuries and were rushed to Embu Referral Hospital where they were admitted and are undergoing treatment.

During the Thursday night incident, property worth thousands of shillings was destroyed.

Witnesses said the woman was preparing supper when the cylinder suddenly exploded, injuring her and the children.

SCREAMS

Neighbours responding to the screams found the victims writhing in pain. They rescued them and took them to hospital.

"We had to take them all the way to Embu because the local hospitals are not admitting patients because of the ongoing health workers' strike," said Mr Dennis Murimi.

Local Chief Immaculate Wanjiru said she was at home when she received information of the explosion and drove to the scene.

"On arrival I was shocked to see the condition of the victims and organised for their transport to hospital,” said the administrator.

The chief said investigations had been commenced with a view to establishing why the gas cylinder exploded.