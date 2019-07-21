By GEORGE MUNENE

More by this Author

A man accused of hacking another one to death at Mathangauta village in Kirinyaga County following a dispute has surrendered to the police.

The suspect was said to have quarrelled with Mr Samuel Mwangi, 48, a casual worker, on Thursday last week over unknown reasons.

A bitter exchange of words ensued after which the suspect took an axe and struck the victim dead.

After the fatal attack, the assailant went underground until Saturday when he resurfaced and walked to the Kimbimbi Administration Police post and allegedly confessed that he was responsible for Mr Mwangi’s death.

ARRESTED

Officers at the AP post seized him and drove him to Wangu’ru Police Station where he was locked up for questioning.

Mwea East acting police boss Lucas Chebet confirmed that the suspect was in the cells and that a murder charge will be preferred against him after investigations are complete.

Mr Chebet said four witnesses have already recorded their statements with the police.

Assistant Chief Stephen Ndung'u said the suspect fled immediately after allegedly committing the offence, triggering protests by residents.

The administrator said he reported the matter to the police soon after the fatal attack.