Mr Kang'ara urged the region’s health workers to call off their strike.

Mr Kang'ara told Kirinyaga County Commissioner Jim Njoka that party officials should be accorded the respect they deserve.

By GEORGE MUNENE

A Jubilee official has hit out at Kirinyaga County Commissioner Jim Njoka after he was denied a chance to address the residents during Madaraka Day celebrations.

Kirinyaga County Jubilee Vice Chairman Mureithi Kang'ara, who accused Mr Njoka of undermining him, vowed to raise the matter with Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i.

ADDRESS RESIDENTS

Mr Kang'ara said, as the county jubilee party vice chairman, he should have been given an opportunity to address the residents at Karaini Primary School in Kirinyaga Central constituency on Saturday.

“I was surprised when the county commissioner, who was presiding over Madaraka Day celebrations, refused to recognise me,” he said.

Mr Kang'ara, who accused Mr Njoka of disrespecting local Jubilee party leaders, said he should be transferred to another station.

"The [County] commissioner must go for disrespecting me. He should be informed that respect is a two-way traffic,” he told the press soon after the celebrations.

RESPECT

Mr Kang'ara, however, told the administrator that party officials should be accorded the respect they deserve.

“Party leaders should be treated with dignity and the [county] commissioner must be disciplined,” he stated.

He observed that residents were suffering following the strike which has paralysed operations at Kerugoya Referral Hospital.