Auditors have finished investigating the alleged misuse of funds at Mwea Rice Mills Limited.

National Irrigation Board General Manager Gitonga Mugambi said on Tuesday that the team was compiling a report that would soon be made public.

Speaking to the press in Ngurubani town, Mr Mugambi noted that legal action will be taken against any official found to have misused funds or mismanaged the factory.

The factory was established in the 1960s to process paddy from farmers at the expansive Mwea Irrigation Scheme.

"I understand there are issues ... we are taking them seriously," the GM said without elaborating.

In November, the factory's management team was dissolved over audit queries and a fresh one constituted.

The officials were sent packing and replaced immediately, following complaints of misuse of funds and gross mismanagement of the mills.

Stakeholders said they were not happy with the manner in which they were running the factory so they asked the government to intervene.

Farmers demanded an explanation on use of money, saying they had not received dividends for decades.

The factory is owned by the government and farmers who grow rice in the giant scheme, the share distribution being 55 percent and 45 percent respectively.