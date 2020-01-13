By GEORGE MUNENE

Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri has warned that lazy county workers will be sacked and replaced with competent ones.

Already, several workers have been given letters to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against them.

"Some workers in the Environment Department have been served with letters and they must explain why they are sleeping on their jobs," Mr Ndambiri told journalists in Kimbimbi town on Sunday.

The deputy governor accused the county workers of failing to ensure cleanliness in Kagio, Kerugoya, Kutus and Ngurubani towns.

"The towns are littered with stinking garbage yet the workers are doing nothing about it. They just idle around as traders continue suffering," he said.

CHOLERA CONTAINED

He said that there was an outbreak of cholera which was contained by public health officials in the region.

"We don't want any more outbreak of cholera in the region. Workers who fail to deliver must go," he warned.

The deputy county boss reminded the workers that Governor Anne Waiguru's administration does not tolerate laziness.

"Governor Waiguru is categorical that incompetent workers will not be spared," he said.

He reiterated that the county government is determined to ensure quality service delivery in all sectors of the economy and all workers must work very hard.

On politics, Mr Ndambiri told critics of Governor Waiguru's administration to stop politicising development projects in the region.

He said that some critics are eying the gubernatorial seat and told them to wait until 2022.