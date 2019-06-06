By GEORGE MUNENE

More by this Author

Contractors in Kirinyaga are up in arms demanding to be paid Sh420 million owed to them by the county government.

They have now issued a 30-day ultimatum to Governor Anne Waiguru’s administration to pay up or face legal action.

Speaking in Kerugoya town on Thursday, the contractors who had been awarded tenders to build dispensaries, water intakes, improve rural roads as well as supply goods during former Governor Joseph Ndathi’s administration, said they are tired of waiting to be paid their dues.

They accused Governor Waiguru's administration of failing to pay the debts even after they were given a clean bill of health by auditors.

DONE GOOD JOB

"We have done a good job yet the current government under the leadership of Governor Waiguru is reluctant to pay us. We are ready to move to court if our demands are not met by the expiry of the ultimatum," said Mr Fredrick Muriuki.

The contractors said that they were awarded the tenders between 2016 and 2017 and successfully completed the projects but they have not been paid.

They complained that some of their colleagues were depressed because their properties had been auctioned by banks from which they had obtained loans for the projects.

LOANS

"We got huge loans to be able to carry out our construction work hoping that the government will pay our dues promptly. We are now suffering because we can't service the loans due to delayed payment of our money by the county government," said Mr Muriuki, adding that some of their colleagues had died without receiving their dues.

The contractors said they had been petitioning the county government to release their money but had not received any response.

PATIENCE RUNS OUT

"It appears that the government does not want to pay us simply because the tenders were awarded by the former regime. The truth of the matter is that we worked for the government and we must be paid," added another contractor, Mr Peterson Kariuki.

The contractors said they have been patient enough and they are now ready to seek legal redress.

"We have been so quiet for more than two years and it is now time for us to flex our muscles against the government which refuses to listen to us. We shall use the court to force it to meet our demands," said Ms Emily Wanja.