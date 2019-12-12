alexa Police detonate colonial-era bomb in Kirinyaga - Daily Nation
Police detonate colonial-era bomb in Kirinyaga

Thursday December 12 2019

colonial bomb

The colonial bomb which was found in Kagumo village in Kirinyaga County. It was detonated on December 12. PHOTO | GEORGE MUNENE | NATION MEDIA GROUP  

GEORGE MUNENE
By GEORGE MUNENE
Ballistic experts on Thursday detonated a colonial bomb in Kirinyaga.

The bomb was recovered by a scrap metal dealer in Kagumo village who informed the police.

Locals scampered to safety after a huge explosion rocked the remote village Thursday afternoon.

Kirinyaga Central police boss Doreen Oduor said the metal trader bought many pieces of metal in Embu and brought it to her yard in Kagumo.

But as she was emptying them from a gunny bag, she spotted the ‘odd looking metal, and took off in panic.

She reported the matter to the police, who rushed to the area and sealed off the compound until the ballistic experts arrived.

"It was a live bomb but it was quickly detonated," said Ms Oduor.

The police boss said there is a possibility that the bomb was abandoned by colonialists who were fighting freedom fighters decades ago.