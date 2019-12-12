By GEORGE MUNENE

Ballistic experts on Thursday detonated a colonial bomb in Kirinyaga.

The bomb was recovered by a scrap metal dealer in Kagumo village who informed the police.

Locals scampered to safety after a huge explosion rocked the remote village Thursday afternoon.

Kirinyaga Central police boss Doreen Oduor said the metal trader bought many pieces of metal in Embu and brought it to her yard in Kagumo.

But as she was emptying them from a gunny bag, she spotted the ‘odd looking metal, and took off in panic.

She reported the matter to the police, who rushed to the area and sealed off the compound until the ballistic experts arrived.

"It was a live bomb but it was quickly detonated," said Ms Oduor.