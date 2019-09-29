By GEORGE MUNENE

Panic gripped Wang'ata village, Kirinyaga County after the body of a policeman was found in his house on Sunday morning.

Constable Gerald Ngigi, 32, was found hanging from the roof in his bedroom.

Residents said the officer’s wife Janet Wakathima was in church when her husband’s body was found by their children.

The officer was based at Itabua Police Station in Embu County. Residents suspected foul play as the officer had an injury on the head.

DEPRESSED

“We suspect something bad happened to the officer who often appeared depressed," one of the residents who sought anonymity said.

Kirinyaga West police boss Mutuiri Mwongera confirmed that the officer had an injury on the head but was quick to add that they were treating the matter as suicide as investigations continue.

“At the moment, we are treating the matter as suicide unless post-mortem examination proves otherwise,” he said.

The officer's mother, Ms Alice Warware said she learnt of the demise of her son with great shock.

“I was in church when I received the sad news, I went to the scene only to see my son’s lifeless body,” she said.

REHABILITATION

Ms Warware said that her son had been suffering from depression and she had been taking him to rehabilitation centre for counselling and treatment.

A resident John Karimi described the officer as a quiet man.

A senior police officer at Itabua Police Station in Embu disclosed that he had given Mr Ngigi permission to go home and rest.