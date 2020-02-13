Police officer to face defilement charges

By GEORGE MUNENE

A policeman accused of defiling and impregnating a secondary school girl has been arrested in Kirinyaga County.

The suspect seized on Wednesday and locked up at Sagana Police Station for interrogation.

Police said he will be charged in court with defilement once investigation is complete.

According to Ciagini chief Joseph Wanjohi, the officer allegedly impregnated the Form Three student whom he had befriended and then disappeared.

"The matter was reported to my office last month by the girl’s mother, then I referred the matter to the police, leading to the arrest of the officer," Mr Wanjohi said.

Mr Wanjohi said the government takes defilement cases seriously and the officer will not go unpunished.

"If it is established beyond any reasonable doubt that the officer committed the offence, legal action will be taken against him," Mr Wanjohi added.

A senior police officer said the suspect was flushed out of his hideout on Wednesday.