By GEORGE MUNENE

Police in Kirinyaga are pursuing a suspected drug dealer for growing bhang in his house.

The suspect went into hiding after learning that the police had discovered that he was growing and peddling the drug in Red Soil village in Mwea constituency.

Nyangati Location Chief Immaculate Wanjiru said the twenty-five-year-old man is a notorious criminal.

The administrator said the officers raided the suspects' home on Saturday evening and uprooted 69 bhang plants which were taken to Wang'uru Police Station. She said the plants will be used as exhibit in court once the suspect is arrested

Ms Wanjiru said bhang farming is outlawed and warned that any suspect will not be spared. “We shall not rest until the suspect is apprehended and punished,” she stated.

She observed that drugs were wasting away the youths in the region. “Young people are being destroyed by drugs and we must protect them,” she added.