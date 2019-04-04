The student died at a dispensary in Kutus town where he was taken for first aid treatment.

The second year student identified only as Ben, 20, and his two colleagues were accosted by three-knife wielding gangsters at about 9pm.

By GEORGE MUNENE

A Kirinyaga University student was stabbed to death and robbed of his phone as he walked to an off campus hostel in Kutus town.

Following the Wednesday attack, hundreds of students went on the rampage forcing police to lob teargas canisters and fire in the air to disperse them.

The gangsters frisked the students and robbed them of their mobile phones.

When the students raised the alarmed, they stabbed Ben in the chest, seriously injuring him.

He succumbed to the injuries at a dispensary in Kutus where he was taken for first aid treatment.

News of his death quickly spread among the students who poured into the streets in protest. They erected road blocks on the Kerugoya-Kutus road and pelted motorists with stones.

In anger, they raided shops and roughed up traders, saying their cries for security to be beefed up near the campus have not been headed.

The university has a student population of about 6,000, most of whom reside off campus because the campus lacks adequate housing.

Police engaged in running battles with the students for several hours but eventually subdued them.