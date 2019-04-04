 Riots hit Kirinyaga after university student killed - Daily Nation
Riots hit Kirinyaga after student killed in knife attack

Thursday April 4 2019

Police officers respond to Kirinyaga University students riot in Kutus town on April 3, 2019. The students went on the rampage in protest after a colleague was stabbed to death. PHOTO | GEORGE MUNENE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • After attack, Kirinyaga University students went on the rampage, blocked roads, raided shops and roughed up traders.

  • The second year student identified only as Ben, 20, and his two colleagues were accosted by three-knife wielding gangsters at about 9pm.

  • The student died at a dispensary in Kutus town where he was taken for first aid treatment.

By GEORGE MUNENE
A Kirinyaga University student was stabbed to death and robbed of his phone as he walked to an off campus hostel in Kutus town.

Following the Wednesday attack, hundreds of students went on the rampage forcing police to lob teargas canisters and fire in the air to disperse them.

The second year student identified only as Ben, 20, and his two colleagues were accosted by three-knife wielding gangsters at about 9pm.

The gangsters frisked the students and robbed them of their mobile phones.

When the students raised the alarmed, they stabbed Ben in the chest, seriously injuring him.

He succumbed to the injuries at a dispensary in Kutus where he was taken for first aid treatment.

News of his death quickly spread among the students who poured into the streets in protest. They erected road blocks on the Kerugoya-Kutus road and pelted motorists with stones.

In anger, they raided shops and roughed up traders, saying their cries for security to be beefed up near the campus have not been headed.

The university has a student population of about 6,000, most of whom reside off campus because the campus lacks adequate housing.

Police engaged in running battles with the students for several hours but eventually subdued them.

Kirinyaga County Police Commander Leah Kithei said no one has been arrested in connection with the brutal killing of the student.