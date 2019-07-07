But they still shot him in the hand as they escaped with their loot.

By GEORGE MUNENE

A businessman was shot and seriously injured on Sunday when gangsters raided his shop at Karia market in Kirinyaga County.

The trader Mr Eric Murimi, 50, lost Sh13,000 and property worth thousands during the raid which left locals shaken.

The robbers accosted him at his shop and commanded him to handover all the cash he had, an order he complied to.

But they still shot him in the hand as they escaped with their loot.

Local residents took him to Embu Level V Hospital where he was admitted with a bullet lodged in his right hand.

"Armed gangsters pointed guns at the traders as they demanded money. The trader panicked and gave out the cash but they opened fire on him as they took off," said an eyewitness/.

A local resident, Mr John Gachoki, said he was at home when he heard gunshots and rushed to the scene only to find the victim bleeding.

After the robbery, the raiders escaped towards Kutus town in a Probox car believed to have been stolen elsewhere.

Kirinyaga East police boss Mr Antony Wanjuu said officers drove to the scene immediately the robbery was reported and found the gangsters had already escaped.

He said the gangsters are part of a local gang unleashing terror on residents.