Rowdy Kirinyaga coffee farmers disrupt meeting

A meeting convened by a task force on coffee failed to kick off on Saturday when angry Kirinyaga farmers became rowdy.

The meeting at Kutus Anglican Church hall had been called to discuss coffee matters but the farmers declared that they had no confidence in the task force.

Trouble started when the farmers stormed the hall as the task force officials were preparing to start the meeting and ordered them to leave.

As soon as the officials drove off, the farmers drawn from various coffee societies in region began celebrating in the streets.

They accused the task force of failing to factor their views in their report.

“When the task force officials visited the area last year, we told them what we wanted done to reform the coffee sector but they didn't take our views seriously. We don't want to hear anything about the Task Force,” said Mr Francis Kiura.

The farmers alleged that the region was not represented in the task force.

“We don't have even a single farmer from this area in the team, we have been discriminated against and we shall not accept the report,” he added.

Earlier, the officials accused the farmers of being unrealistic.