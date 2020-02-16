The gang had raided an M-Pesa shop in Kagio town and robbed the owner of Sh50,000 at gunpoint.

The suspects were also believed to have been involved in a series of robberies in the region.

He said the officer will be charged in court as soon as investigations are complete.

By GEORGE MUNENE

More by this Author

A police officer accused of helping four robbery with violence suspects to escape from Sagana Police Station in Kirinyaga County has been arrested.

FEIGNED SICKNESS

Mwea West police boss Abdullahi Adan said the officer, who was on duty on Friday when the suspects escaped, was arrested on Saturday at a local hospital. He said the officer feigned sickness after the suspects escaped.

“He left keys of the cell and his gun at the station and went to seek medical treatment without informing us. We looked for the officer on learning that the suspects were not in the cell and we found him in hospital where we arrested him for questioning,” said Mr Adan.

He said the officer will be charged in court as soon as investigations are complete.

"We believe that the officer assisted the suspects to escape from custody and he must be prosecuted,” he said.

Advertisement

CUT GRILLS

The suspects cut the grills of the cell's window using a hacksaw before they escaped.

They were arrested a fortnight ago in connection with a series of crimes in the region following a tip-off by the public.

They were suspected to be part of an organised gang that raided an M-Pesa shop in Kagio town and robbed the owner of Sh50,000 at gunpoint. The suspects were also believed to have been involved in a series of robberies in the region.

Mwea MP Kabinga Wathayu has called for thorough investigations into the incident.