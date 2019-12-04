By GEORGE MUNENE

A 15-year-old boy who sat his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination this year and who was set to join Form One has been electrocuted in Thumari village, Kirinyaga County.

Dominic Githinji was struck dead on Wednesday when he accidentally touched an exposed live electric wire which was hanging loosely in his room.

Githinji, who scored 215 marks in his KCPE exam, was waiting to be admitted to secondary school.

His lifeless body was discovered by a neighbour who raised the alarm.

GRANDMOTHER SHOCKED

The boy's grandmother, Edith Mugo, narrated how she learnt of the incident with great shock.

"I was staying with my grandson who sat this year's KCPE exam and when I heard what happened I almost fainted," she told journalists amid tears.

She described Githinji as a humble and obedient boy.

"At first I could not believe my grandson was dead until I saw his body," she added.

BODY MOVED

Assistant Chief Josphine Gitari said she was going to work in the morning when she was informed of the incident.

"On receiving the information, I rushed to the scene and found terrified residents struggling to have a glimpse of the victim. It was then that I called the police who arrived and took the body to the mortuary," she said.

The administrator warned residents against coming touching live electric wires to avoid such fatal incidences.

Kirinyaga East Police Commander Anthony Wanjuu said investigations into the incident had been launched.