By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author

Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua has suffered the final blow in her quest to uproot Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

On Monday, Ms Karua’s hopes evaporated after the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land, dismissed her appeal.

She had hoped to unseat Ms Waiguru at the apex court after her case was dismissed by both the High Court and the Court of Appeal.

After the petition was dismissed in December last year by a bench of three judges, Ms Karua told the Supreme Court that she was not given a chance to provide cogent evidence to prove glaring irregularities in more than 100 polling stations.

Ms Karua and IEBC moved to the Supreme Court seeking an interpretation after her appeal was dismissed.

NULLITY

On Tuesday, the top court, in a ruling delivered by Justice Isaac Lenaola, ruled that the proceedings before the High Court was a nullity.

This is because by the time the case was determined, the 60 days within which the appeal should be concluded had already lapsed.

The court also ruled that each party bears the costs it incurred in the case that saw Ms Karua demand recusal of a High Court judge, alleging bias.

Moments after the court’s decision on Tuesday, Ms Waiguru said she is happy with the verdict and that she has no hard feelings against Ms Karua.

She pledged to work with all leaders to develop Kirinyaga.

WANNACHI'S CHOICE

Deputy governor Peter Ndambiri said Ms Karua should respect the wishes of wananchi who elected Ms Waiguru.

On the other hand, Ms Karua, who left without addressing the media, took to Twitter and vented her disappointment.

“I did not get justice in court but the ALUTA CONTINUA the journey to success is long and winding (sic),” she tweeted.