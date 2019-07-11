By GEORGE MUNENE

Three people have died after a motorcycle collided with a car along the Embu-Makutano road in Kirinyaga County.

The boda boda rider and his two passengers died on the spot during the Wednesday night collision in Nyangati village.

A young woman was among those who perished.

The crash happened when the car, which was heading towards Ngurubani from Embu, hit the motorcycle.

OVERTAKING

According to the witnesses, the driver of the car was overtaking another vehicle when he crashed into the motorcycle which was coming from the opposite direction, killing the three on the spot.

The driver and his passenger suffered slight injuries in the incident which caused a major traffic jam on the usually busy road.

A resident, Jane Wanjiru, said she was at home at around 8pm when she heard loud bang and rushed to the scene only to find the victims lying dead.

"I was preparing supper when suddenly I heard a loud sound bang. It was then that I ran to the scene and found people standing around dead bodies," she said.

BLACK SPOT

Another witness, Mr Cyrus Njenga, said the area is a black spot and urged drivers to be careful when travelling through the route.

"Fatal accidents happen here and drivers should avoid speeding or overtaking carelessly," he said.

Mutira MCA David Kinyua said he was shocked by the deaths.

"All those who lost their lives are from my ward and I want to take this opportunity to pass my condolences to the bereaved families," he added.

Police took the bodies to Mwea Mission Hospital mortuary while the car and the motorcycle were towed to Wang'uru Police Station.

Acting Mwea East Police Boss Lucas Kibeti said investigations into the incident had been launched.