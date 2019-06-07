By GEORGE MUNENE

More by this Author

A businessman was shot dead and a driver seriously injured when gangsters attacked a Nairobi-bound matatu in Kirinyaga County on Friday morning.

Mr Haman Maina, 33 was pronounced dead on arrival at Mount Kenya Anglican Church Hospital while the driver, Peter Gachoki was admitted at the facility in critical condition.

BULLETS

Witnesses said the vehicle was heading to Nairobi when two gangsters sprayed it with bullets, forcing the driver to stop.

They then entered into the vehicle and started robbing passengers.

However, the thugs shot Mr Maina and the driver and made off with their loot in the 3am incident.

Related Stories Alarm over gangsters on motorbikes

“I was asleep when I heard gunshots. I woke up immediately and ran to the scene only to find the bullet-riddled matatu and bleeding victims,” said a resident.

BUY GOODS

The residents said most of the victims were traders who were heading to Nairobi to buy goods.

Area police boss, Dorothy Gaitenga said the passengers were ambushed by gangsters who stole their cash.

She said the attackers escaped in a car believed to have been stolen elsewhere.

"We are tracking down the criminals who took off soon after the fatal attack," she said.