By GEORGE MUNENE

More by this Author

Two people suspected of setting ablaze a police car in Kirinyaga County following a road crash which claimed the lives of two people and left six officers injured have been arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

They were arrested on Monday night when the officers raided their homes.

Acting Kirinyaga East Police Boss Alfred Ng’eno said the suspects are being held at Kianyaga Police Station and would be charged with malicious damage to property after being questioned.

He said more suspects had gone into hiding and are being pursued.

On Sunday night, two people riding on a motorcycle were crushed to death and six officers injured when their Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle collided with the motorbike along the Kianyaga-Rwambiti road.

CAR BURNT

Related Stories Two killed as police car hits boda boda

Following the incident, angry residents rioted and burnt the car as they accused its driver of killing their colleagues through careless driving.

According to the residents, the crash happened when driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the motorcycle which was carrying three people.

Two pillion passengers died on the spot while the rider sustained a leg fracture and was taken to the Kerugoya Referral Hospital for treatment.

The residents narrated how they saw the police vehicle ploughed into the motorcycle, killing the two people on the spot before it veered off the road and rammed into a tree.