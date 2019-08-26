By GEORGE MUNENE

Two people were crushed to death while six police officers were injured when their car collided with a motorcycle along the Kianyaga-Rwambiti road in Kirinyaga County.

Following the Sunday night crash, angry residents rioted and set the car ablaze as they accused the driver of killing their colleagues by careless driving.

The officers suffered head, hand and leg injuries and were rushed to Kerugoya Referral Hospital where two were treated and discharged but the rest were admitted in critical condition.

LOST CONTROL

According to the residents, the incident happened when the driver of the police car lost control and hit the motorcycle which was carrying three people.

Two passengers succumbed to injuries on the spot while the rider sustained a leg fracture and was taken to the same hospital for treatment.

Due to impact, the officers who were on night patrol were thrown out of the vehicle and landed on rocks which wounded them.

Their guns were strewn on the road but were collected and returned to Kianyaga Police Station.

The residents narrated how they saw the police Land Cruiser lose control and ploughed into the motorcycle, killing the two people on the spot before it veered off the road and rammed into a tree in a nearby bush.

EYE WITNESS

An eye witness, Mr Jamleck Mbuko, said he was walking home when the incident happened and he helped in rescuing the officers, some of whom were bleeding profusely.

"The officers were wounded and they could hardly walk due to the injuries they sustained during the accident," said Mr Mbuko.

Mr Mbuko said he left the scene after the officers were evacuated but was shocked to learn later that the mob had torched the car.

"The mob should not have taken the law into their hands. I think that was a normal accident and the mob should have restrained themselves," added Mr Mbuko.

DENIED CLAIMS

Acting Kirinyaga East Police Boss Alfred Ng'eno dismissed claims by the residents that the driver of the police vehicle was on the wrong.

He said the accident took place when the rider crossed over to the side of the police car, causing the fatal crash.

"In fact, even our officers escaped death by a whisker. It was a serious accident which should not have happened if the rider observed traffic rules properly," added Mr Ng'eno.

He criticised the residents for burning the vehicle and warned that those involved will face the full force of the law.

"We have commenced investigations and those found to be implicated will be arrested and prosecuted," said Mr Ng'eno.