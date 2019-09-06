By GEORGE MUNENE

Two Kathaka Day Secondary School students were on Friday killed in a road accident at Kang'aru village in Kirinyaga County.

The Form Three students, who were riding on a bicycle, were run over by a Toyota Land Cruiser on the Kagio-Sagana road while on their way home.

The victims, who suffered serious injuries, were rushed to Kagio Nursing Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Witnesses said they saw the speeding car hit the bicycle before landing into the ditch.

Due to impact, the victims were thrown 50 metres from the scene. A sombre mood engulfed the school as news of the students’ death spread.

SHOCK

The school principal Duncan Chege said he learnt of the demise of the boys with great shock.

"We have lost bright boys to accident, it is very sad," said Mr Chege.

The two bodies were taken to Kibugi Funeral Home as police launched investigations.

Soon after the accident, the driver of the ill-fated vehicle was arrested and taken to Sagana Police Station for questioning.