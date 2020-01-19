By GEORGE MUNENE

The body of a night watchman has been found hanging from a tree in Kangoro village, Kirinyaga County in apparent suicide.

Villagers spotted the body of Wilson Maina, 62, dangling from an avocado tree.

They reported the matter to the police who arrived and took the body to Kibugi Funeral Home.

The residents described Mr Maina as a humble man who related well with villagers and called on the police to get to the bottom of the matter.

His relatives said Mr Maina had been employed as a night guard at a local primary school but on Thursday, he went missing only to be found dead on Saturday.

"My father just disappeared but we were shocked when we received information that he was found hanging from a tree," said Mr John Murage.

The man’s family said suspected that their father could have killed himself over a Sh31,800 debt that he had.

"My father had, prior to his demise, appeared disturbed. He used to talk of debts he had not paid and at one time he was even summoned to Kagio Police Station for questioning," added Mr Murage.

Another relative, Mr Robin Weru, said Mr Maina narrated how he was intimidated at the police station.

"He disappeared soon after he was grilled and we are demanding thorough investigations into his death," said Mr Weru.