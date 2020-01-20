By GEORGE MUNENE

The body of an unknown woman has been found dumped in a rice canal in Mutithi village in Kirinyaga County.

Residents who found the body said the woman was most likely brutally murdered as she had injuries on the head and other parts of the body.

The body was spotted on Sunday by residents who were returning home from church.

They reported the matter to Wang'uru Police Station.

It is suspected that the woman was hacked to death and the body thrown into the canal.

POLICE LAXITY

The residents complained of rising insecurity in the area and accused police of laxity.

They observed that several deaths have been reported in various parts of the region and called for government intervention.

Wamumu Location Chief Godfrey Mithamo said the body was taken to Kerugoya Referral Hospital mortuary.

He said the woman could have been killed elsewhere and the body later dumped in the village.

Mr Mithamo said investigations had been launched with a view to identifying the killers and the motive behind the heinous act.

He urged residents to cooperate and volunteer information which can assist the police to expose the culprits.