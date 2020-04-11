The family adds that after killing the two, Wanjiku went to her son's house where she asked him to open the door.

By GEORGE MUNENE

A court clerk Saturday morning reportedly killed her husband and daughter in a chilling attack at Kioru village in Kirinyaga County.

According to family members, Naomi Wanjiku set upon Charles Murimi, 49, and their daughter Vallerie Njeri, 13, with an axe as they slept around 3am.

The family adds that after killing the two, Wanjiku went to her son's house and asked him to open the door.

The son, Felix Njine, opened the door only to be confronted by his mother who was armed with an axe and baying for his blood, saying she was going to kill everyone in the family.

But Njine, luckily, managed to disarm his mother before calling for help from the neighbours who rushed to the scene and were met by lifeless bodies of father and daughter.

Wanjiku is said to have fled as soon as the son alerted the neighbours.

Kirinyaga West police boss Samuel Mwika said that the suspect is being sought.

He said the matter is being treated as murder. "We are pursuing the clerk so that we can prefer murder charges against her."

The late Murimi worked as a manager at a local private milk firm, while his daughter was a Standard Eight pupil.