An 80-year-old woman has been found raped and killed in Kanyange village, Kirinyaga County.

Jedidah Wanjiru was on Monday morning found lying on the floor inside her house with her mouth stuffed with clothes.

She had bruises on her neck, suggesting that she could have been strangled to death.

The door was not broken and family members suspected that the killers could have stormed into the house on Sunday night before the victim, who lived alone, went to sleep.

DOOR OPEN

The victim's son, Stephen Weru, said he went to milk cows for her mother and found the door wide open and became suspicious that something was amiss.

"When I entered I saw my mother in the bedroom lying dead and I was shocked," said Mr Weru.

He hurriedly informed other family members and the matter was reported to Baricho Police Station.

Moments later, police arrived at the scene and took the body of the woman to Jamii Hospital mortuary.

The woman’s brother, Mr Muriuki Kamakia, said nothing was stolen from the victim.

NOTHING STOLEN

"I think the killers were only interested in killing my sister because all the house goods were found intact," said Mr Kamakia.

The family is now crying for justice following the brutal killing of their kin.

"We want the matter investigated and the killers brought to book," said Mr Joseph Wachira, the eldest son of the victim.

Assistant Chief Moses Muriuki said he was at home when received a report that the old woman had been killed.

"When I heard what had happened, I rushed to the scene only to find the victim inside the house dead," said Mr Muriuki.

The administrator said the motive behind the heinous act could to be immediately established.