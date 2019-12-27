Worshippers troop to Mt Kenya for prayers
Hundreds of worshipers yesterday trooped to Mount Kenya Forest on the side of Kirinyaga County to pray for peace in the country.
The worshipers first met at Samson Corner in Mwea constituency before proceeding to the forest for prayers.
The worshipers drawn from Nairobi, Murang'a, Kiambu and other parts of the country also comprised some elders from Mount Kenya region.
One of the worshipers Kamitha Muthigani, a member of Kikuyu Council of elders said they take seriously the annual prayers aimed at seeking divine intervention on behalf of the country.