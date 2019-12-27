By GEORGE MUNENE

More by this Author

A man accused of forcing a two-year-old boy to drink beer to celebrate Christmas has been arrested by police in Kirinyaga County.

The suspect was seized after the celebrations and locked up at Nguka Police Post for interrogation.

He was apprehended on the orders of the area chief Mr David Muriithi.

According to the residents, the suspect dragged the boy from the neighbourhood to the nearby bar and forced him to take beer until he was totally drunk.

MINOR TREATED

The boy's parents learnt of the incident and took their son to the hospital where he was treated and discharged.

The incident was later reported to the area chief who ordered for immediate arrest of the thirty-year-old casual labourer.

Advertisement

The administrator accused the suspect of intoxicating the minor and warned of legal against him.

"The man has committed a serious offence and he must face the law," said the chief.

He advised parents to keep a watchful eye on their children to avoid such incidents.

"There are evil men in the area and parents should monitor their children so that they are not destroyed by them," he said.