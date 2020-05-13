Waving placards and chanting slogans, the residents accused Ms Waiguru's government of failing to ensure that roads in the area were improved and health workers paid their dues.

By GEORGE MUNENE

Dozens of Kirinyaga residents took to the streets Wednesday demanding the removal of Governor Anne Waiguru over alleged slow implementation of development projects and delayed payment of health workers' salaries.

The residents demonstrated in Ngurubani town on Wednesday morning.

There was tension in the area as the demonstrators blocked motorists during the protest.

Waving placards and chanting slogans, the residents accused Ms Waiguru's government of failing to ensure that roads in the area were improved and health workers paid their dues.

"Waiguru must go! Waiguru must go!" one of the protesters chanted.

Led by Michael Chomba, the demonstrators accused the county boss of not addressing their plight and urged Kirinyaga County Assembly to kick her out of office.

"The roads are in pathetic conditions while health workers have not been paid for two months. Governor Waiguru's government is also not helping residents who have been displaced by floods in Githogondo village," Mr Chomba said.

The residents vowed to continue staging protests until Ms Waiguru is shown the door.

Ms Waiguru denied the claims that health workers have not been paid.

She said March and April salaries were delayed, a problem she attributed to the National Treasury.

"The Treasury did not release our funds on time but now we have the money," she said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

At the same time, she flagged off food stuff to be distributed to floods victims in the county.