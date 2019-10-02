alexa Kirinyaga trader electrocuted in attempt to fix TV aerial - Daily Nation
Kirinyaga trader electrocuted in attempt to fix TV aerial

Wednesday October 2 2019

Kirinyaga trader electrocuted

Police took the body of the victim to Mwea Mission Hospital mortuary. PHOTO | GEORGE MUNENE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

A trader in Ngurubani in Mwea, Kirinyaga County, was electrocuted on Tuesday evening while fixing her TV’s aerial on the roof.

Winnie Wambui, 23, was trying to adjust the aerial, which had been blown off by a strong wind.

She died on the spot.

Residents said Wambui accidentally touched an exposed live wire while trying to fix the aerial.

Assistant Chief Henry Kariuki said he arrived a few minutes after receiving the report only to find the trader already dead.

The incident comes barely five months after a mother and her son were electrocuted in the same area.

Police took the body of the victim to Mwea Mission Hospital mortuary.