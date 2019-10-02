Assistant Chief Henry Kariuki said he arrived a few minutes after receiving the report only to find the trader already dead.

Residents said Wambui accidentally touched an exposed live wire while trying to fix the aerial.

By GEORGE MUNENE

A trader in Ngurubani in Mwea, Kirinyaga County, was electrocuted on Tuesday evening while fixing her TV’s aerial on the roof.

Winnie Wambui, 23, was trying to adjust the aerial, which had been blown off by a strong wind.

She died on the spot.

The incident comes barely five months after a mother and her son were electrocuted in the same area.

