Two people were on Sunday crushed to death when the motorcycle they were travelling on collided with a vehicle at Suneka along Kisii –Isebania road.

The vehicle belonged to Chinese company, Henan International Corporation Group, that is working on the road.

Residents burned the car to avenge the deaths of the boda boda rider and his passenger.

They accused its driver of speeding and carelessness.

Witnesses said the driver, who had been heading to Migori, tried to make a U-turn on the busy road.

The boda boda rider had been on his way to Kisii town when the accident occurred.

“We were on the roadside when the accident occurred. The driver had been speeding,” said one Mr Joseph Momanyi.

He added, “The road lacks bumps so most of its users speech. The company should hasten the construction to prevent more accidents."

Kisii South Sub-county Police Commander Mrs Beatrice Kigalu faulted residents for burning the vehicle.

Mrs Kigalu said an investigation would establish the exact cause of the accident.

“We will not permits such incidents. There are lawful procedures to be followed ... it was shameful to burn the vehicle," she said.