Police in Kisii County have arrested seven people including three ward representatives for flouting Covid-19 guidelines.

The seven were found at Embassy Resort in Nyakoe during the curfew, which runs from 7pm to 5am.

"They were found drinking by officers on patrol. This is against guidelines set by government to contain the spread of coronavirus," said County Police Commander Jebel Munene.

He said they were taken to the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) in Kisii town for the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The total number of those quarantined at the facility is now 17.

NYAMIRA COMPLAINTS

Meanwhile, some of the people forced to quarantine at Menyenya Secondary School in Borabu, Nyamira County, say the facility is in a deplorable state.

A majority of them are revellers who were caught drinking in bars in Keroka town during the curfew.

They said life there is unbearable as they are charged Sh1,000 a day yet they lack items such as hand sanitisers, soap and mosquito nets.

They also complained of poor quality of food and said women and children are most affected as some need sanitary towels and diapers.

"We are being treated like prisoners. Some of us come from poor families and cannot afford the amount of money we are being asked for. The classrooms are very cold during the night," one who did not wish to be named told the Nation by phone.

They asked the county to help by having the charge reduced and improve their welfare.

FULL CONSEQUENCES

Reached for comment, Nyamira County Commissioner Amos Mariba insisted that those who defy anti-virus guidelines will face the full consequences.

Mr Mariba advised residents to adhere to the government's orders in order not to end up in quarantine facilities.

The commissioner also warned of the arrest of well-wishers making donations without involving the county's Covid-19 response committee and without adherence to guidelines by the National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus.

To avoid crowding and congestion, the committee had ordered that all donations at county level be channelled through the offices of county commissioners, who will work closely with governors for coordination and support.