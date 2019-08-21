Body of missing Kisii man found in a borehole

By JOSIAH ODANGA

More by this Author

The body of a man, who disappeared a fortnight ago, was on Wednesday afternoon found rotting in an abandoned borehole in Mawamogesa village, Kisii County.

According to Patrick Nyakundi, who is a village elder, the late Alloyce Nelson Moseti disappeared and it is suspected that he was drunk at the time of his death.

“It is alleged that he was on a drinking spree somewhere in this village,” Mr Nyakundi told the Nation.

The circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be established.

Kisii County police boss Martin Kibet said officials have opened investigation into the matter.