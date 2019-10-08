alexa Motorist dies after lorry rams into his car in Kisii - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Kisii

Motorist dies after lorry rams into his car in Kisii

Tuesday October 8 2019

Kenyenya market in Kisii

The motorist this car was killed after the lorry rammed it at Kenyenya market in Kisii County on October 8, 2019. 

In Summary

  • Police said the driver of the truck fled to safety at Kenyenya Police Station.
  • Thi was after an angry mob threatened to attack him at the scene of the crash.
Advertisement
JOSIAH ODANGA
By JOSIAH ODANGA
More by this Author

A motorist has been killed after a lorry rammed his car at Kenyenya market in Kisii County.

Griffins Ombaso was driving his Toyota Sprinter at around 5am Tuesday when a Mitsubishi truck hit his car.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Kenyenya Level Four Hospital.

Police said the driver of the truck fled to safety at Kenyenya Police Station after an angry mob threatened to attack him at the scene of the crash.

“I can confirm that the motorist has perished following the accident and that the truck driver is in our custody,” Kisii County Deputy Police Commander Caleb Matoke said.

Police have launched investigations into the incident.

Related Stories

Advertisement