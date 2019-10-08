By JOSIAH ODANGA

A motorist has been killed after a lorry rammed his car at Kenyenya market in Kisii County.

Griffins Ombaso was driving his Toyota Sprinter at around 5am Tuesday when a Mitsubishi truck hit his car.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Kenyenya Level Four Hospital.

Police said the driver of the truck fled to safety at Kenyenya Police Station after an angry mob threatened to attack him at the scene of the crash.

“I can confirm that the motorist has perished following the accident and that the truck driver is in our custody,” Kisii County Deputy Police Commander Caleb Matoke said.

Police have launched investigations into the incident.