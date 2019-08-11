By JOSIAH ODANGA

By JADSON MANDUKU

Former Nyaribari Masaba MP Hezron Manduku has died at The Nairobi Hospital where he had been admitted, his son, Dr Robert Manduku, has confirmed.

Dr Manduku died on Saturday night at the age of 79 after battling a terminal illness for a long time.

Following the death, Nyaribari Masaba MP Ezekiel Machogu sent his condolences to the family.

“I have learnt of the passing on of Dr Hezron Manduku with utmost shock and sadness. [He] was truly a blessing to so many lives in Nyaribari Masaba and beyond through his selfless service to mankind,” Mr Machogu said.

VISIONARY

On his part, Nyaribari Chache MP Richard Tong’i mourned Dr Manduku “as a visionary and energetic leader who worked tirelessly and inspired the lives of very many people in a very positive way”.

The late Dr Manduku was first elected to parliament in 1992 on a Kanu ticket but he would lose his seat to Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri in 1997.

He later defected from Kanu and was re-elected in 2002 on a Ford People ticket.

Dr Manduku and Prof Ongeri served as MPs for Nyaribari Masaba Constituency for over two decades, with each claiming that only the other one could remove him from power.

He also served as an assistant minister for Foreign Affairs between 1993 and 1997.

CDF

Dr Manduku is known for having operated for several years without a CDF office in his constituency.

He was a medical doctor and worked at Kenyatta National Hospital. He also worked in Kakamega and Meru hospitals as a medical superintendent.

The former MP was also the proprietor of Hema Hospital in Kisii town and Hema Coffee Millers.