A man accused of killing his brother in Kegati village, Kisii County for allegedly having a sexual relationship with his biological mother will spend two weeks in police custody pending further investigations.

When he appeared before Kisii Senior Resident Magistrate Cynthia Makila on Wednesday, Mr Brian Omuko, 30, pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges but noted that he did not intend to kill his brother.

“I am saddened that I killed my brother whom I loved dearly but what he did was shocking. I am ready to be jailed for what I did,” he told the court.

MENTAL ASSESSMENT

Ms Makila ordered that a mental assessment be done on the suspect and his mother before he is brought back to court.

A post-mortem will also be done on the dead man’s body.

“Having keenly looked at this matter, an order is hereby given that the suspect be detained for two weeks as investigations go on,” said the magistrate.

His mother is also in custody as police sought to protect her after angry residents threatened to attack her.

The suspect was apprehended on Tuesday by a local chief, Mr Alexander Nyakenywa, together with community policing members.

He had gone into hiding after allegedly killing his brother.