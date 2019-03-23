By RUTH MBULA

Kisii County Governor James Ongwae has suspended his Sports Minister Duke Mainga, accusing him of sabotage and misconduct.

Mr Ongwae said Mr Mainga, 27, will be required to explain his misconduct later.

“We cannot have executives behaving childishly…Let it be very clear, I have suspended him not sacked,” said Mr Ongwae without revealing what the young minister did.

But sources close to the administration said Mr Mainga has been allowing free access to Gusii stadium, contrary to county government regulations.

Before his appointment, Mr Mainga aka Echate performed as a musician and was a student leader at Kisii University.

He gunned for the Bomachoge Borabu parliamentary seat but was defeated by Zadock Ogutu.

But the minister claims the suspension claims are rumours.