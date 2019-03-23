 Ongwae suspends 'childish' minister - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Counties
  3. Kisii

James Ongwae suspends Duke Mainga over misconduct

Saturday March 23 2019

Kisii County sports minister Duke Mainga. PHOTO

Kisii County sports minister Duke Mainga. PHOTO | COURTESY  

In Summary

  • Mr Ongwae said Mr Mainga, 27, will be required to explain his misconduct later.
  • But sources close to the administration said Mr Mainga has been allowing free access to Gusii stadium, contrary to county government regulations. 
Advertisement
By RUTH MBULA
More by this Author

Kisii County Governor James Ongwae has suspended his Sports Minister Duke Mainga, accusing him of sabotage and misconduct.

Mr Ongwae said Mr Mainga, 27, will be required to explain his misconduct later.

“We cannot have executives behaving childishly…Let it be very clear, I have suspended him not sacked,” said Mr Ongwae without revealing what the young minister did.

But sources close to the administration said Mr Mainga has been allowing free access to Gusii stadium, contrary to county government regulations. 

Before his appointment, Mr Mainga aka Echate performed as a musician and was a student leader at Kisii University.

He gunned for the Bomachoge Borabu parliamentary seat but was defeated by Zadock Ogutu.

But the minister claims the suspension claims are rumours. 

"Kindly treat the information making rounds on social media as unsubstantiated rumours from a very informal source," said Mr Mainga.